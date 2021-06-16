NNPC Assures Gencos Of Support To Ensure Steady Power Supply

June 16, 2021 97

The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) has assured power generating companies (GenCos) of gas supply to ensure that there is a steady power supply.

This assurance was delivered by the Chief Operating Officer, Gas and Power, NNPC, Yusuf Usman, while in Lagos on a tour of the facilities of Egbin Power Plc on Monday.

His statement was in response to the comment of the Chairman, Egbin Power Plc, Temitope Shonubi, regarding gas constraints faced by the company.

Usman said, “I have listened to all the concerns you raised. An area of concern to me is when you talked about the gas constraints. We are going to support you to make sure that the power supply is steady. We are having a session with gas suppliers in this regard.

“I am aware that works are ongoing in this regard to ensure that all the power we generate is safely evacuated.

READ ALSO: Buhari Inaugurates $10bn NLNG Train 7 Project

“The visit has been an eye opener for me. We have seen turbines that have been running for over 40 years. We have seen efforts being made by Egbin management to effect a turnaround at the plant through overhaul of the entire system.

“We have also seen the support you have been given to the youths through employment and capacity development opportunities.”

Explaining to Usman the successes of the power company, Shonubi said, “Egbin has 1,320MW capacity. As at the time we took over, the plant was generating 300MW which is abysmal 22 percent. As at today, our generation capacity has surged and we do 89 percent.

“We have reached the highest peak of 970MW and we are working hard to ensure sustainability of this feat.

“The 970MW we hit is the highest recorded this year and based on our core value of sustainability, we are working round the clock to make sure that we sustain the gains, which we have made.”