NNPC Announces Top-management Level Appointments, Redeployments

The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) has made new appointments and redeployments in a move to strengthen and reposition the corporation for greater efficiency, transparency and profitability in line with President Muhammadu Buhari’s Next Level Agenda.

The NNPC Group General Manager, Dr Kennie Obateru who made this known in a statement on Sunday said that Mr Adokiye Tombomieye, the Group General Manager, Crude Oil Marketing Division (COMD), has been appointed the new Chief Operating Officer (COO), Upstream while Mr Mohammed Abdulkabir Ahmed, the Managing Director of the Nigerian Gas Marketing Company (NGMC), has been appointed the new Chief Operating Officer, Corporate Services, following the retirement of Engineer Farouk Garba Sa’id, last week.

He added that the change witnessed the redeployment of the Chief Operating Officer, Upstream, Engr. Adeyemi Adetunji, to the Ventures and Business Development Directorate as COO, a position left by Mr Roland Onoriode Ewubare, who voluntarily retired last week.

“The top-level staff movement also affected Mr Billy Okoye who has been redeployed from the NNPC Downstream Company, NNPC Retail Limited, as Managing Director, to replace Mr Tombomieye as the Group General Manager, Crude Oil Marketing Division; while Mrs Elizabeth Aliyuda, the General Manager, Sales and Marketing NNPC Retail Limited, takes over from Mr Okoye as Managing Director.

“Similarly, Mr. Usman Farouk, Executive Director Asset Management and Technical Services at the NGMC takes over from Mr. Ahmed as Managing Director,” he stated.

The release also explained that President Buhari has accepted the resignation of Mr Roland Ewubare, who was the immediate past Chief Operating Officer, Ventures and New Business Directorate of the National Oil Company while the retirement of the immediate past Chief Operating Officer, Corporate Services, Engr. Farouk Garba Said had also received the approval of Mr President who thanked the two former COOs for their meritorious service to the Corporation.

The Group Managing Director of the Corporation, Mr Mele Kyari, said the new appointments would enable the corporation live up to the expectation of its shareholders adding that this was in line with the corporate vision of Transparency, Accountability and Performance Excellence (TAPE).

Source: THISDAY