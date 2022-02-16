fbpx

NNPC Announces Petrol Arrival Before February Ending

February 16, 2022
The Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC) announce its expectant of 2.3billion litres of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) petrol.

The Group Executive Director, Downstream, Mr. Adetunji Adeyemi, who made this known, said the expected stock would increase adequacy to 30days.

He added that at the moment, the NNPC has 1billion litres of the fuel.

According to him, the NNPC Ltd understands the current fuel supply troubles in many parts of the country, which was caused by the discovery and subsequent quarantine of methanol-blended cargoes of petrol.

Adeyemi said: “To address the situation, over 2.3 Billion litres will arrive the country between now and end of February 2022.

“This will restore sufficiency level above the national target of 30 days

“As of today, NNPC has over One (1) billion Litres of Petrol in stock, and the Petrol being dispensed today at the various filling stations in the country is safe.”

He added that in order to accelerate PMS distribution across the Country, NNPC has initiated 24 hours operations at its Depots and Retail outlets.

The major Oil Marketers Association of Nigeria (MOMAN), Depot Owners & Petroleum Products Marketers Association of Nigeria (DAPPMAN) and Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN) have also commenced 24- hour loading and dispensing activities in some of their designated outlets.

NNPC, he said, has constituted a monitoring team, with the support of the Authority (NMDPRA) and other Security Agencies to ensure smooth distribution of PMS nationwide.

NNPC implores Nigerians to avoid panic buying and assures that the ongoing efforts will be sustained to restore normalcy in a few days’ time.

Emmanuel Martins
Emmanuel Martins is a graduate of Mass Communication. He loves writing and reading. Emmanuel aspires to be a renowned author and publicist. Emmanuel can be reached via [email protected]

