NNPC: AKK Gas Pipeline Project to be Commissioned in December 2023

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC) has announced that the $2.8 billion Ajaokuta–Kaduna–Kano (AKK) gas pipeline project, constructed by Oilserve Limited, will be inaugurated in December 2023. The Executive Vice President, Upstream, NNPC Limited, Oritsemiyiwa Eyesan, conveyed this information during an industry address at the ongoing 41st Nigeria Association of Petroleum Explorationists (NAPE) 2023 expo in Lagos.

The commitment to commission the project in December aligns with Nigeria’s Gas Master Plan. Ekperikpe Ekpo, Nigeria’s Minister of State of Petroleum (Gas), had previously urged the contractors to ensure the readiness of the AKK gas pipeline by July/August 2024.

Eyesan, representing NNPC’s Group Chief Executive Officer Mele Kyari, emphasized the company’s dedication to driving more investments into the oil and gas sector. The AKK gas pipeline, a significant investment, is set to play a crucial role in the energy infrastructure of the country.

The AKK gas pipeline project, flagged off by President Muhammadu Buhari in June 2020, is a landmark initiative covering 614 kilometers from Ajaokuta (Kogi State) to Rigachikun (Kaduna State). It aims to transport 3,500 million metric standard cubic feet per day of dehydrated gas from southern Nigeria to central Nigeria, eventually extending to North Africa. The project is developed by the NNPCL and is structured as a build-and-transfer Public-Private Partnership (PPP).