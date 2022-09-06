NNPC Accused Of Cheating Nigerians With Petrol Subsidy Payments

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC), has been accused of shortchanging Nigerians with petrol subsidy payments.

In a statement in which it faulted the corporation’s N6.34 trillion petrol subsidy payments claim, the Human Rights Writers Association of Nigeria (HURIWA) wondered why Nigeria had not hired world-class forensic auditors that are credible enough and can’t be compromised to comprehensively audit the total litres of fuel consumed in Nigeria.

According to the group’s National Coordinator, Comrade Emmanuel Onwubiko, since most transactions on petroleum products are metred across the country, it would not take rocket science to scientifically and accurately ascertained how much volumes of local fuel consumed daily in the country.

“It is shameful how two government agencies are publicly contradicting themselves. Col. Hameed Ali (rtd.) has thrown an open challenge at his NNPC counterpart and Nigerians are waiting for the explanation of Mele Kyari.

“It is no doubt that the NNPC is shortchanging Nigeria and Nigerians using vacuous and bogus subsidy claims because for now, it is not clear if any open and public records exist to show these details to allow for transparency and accountability which are the hallmarks of good governance. This is condemnable.

“It is particularly shameful that the regime of President Muhammadu Buhari and the All Progressives Congress failed Nigerians after criticising past administrations over failure to stabilise the production capacity of NNPC refineries to allow for home refining of crude oil.

“The country’s refineries have been run aground in the last seven years since Presidebt Muhammadu Buhari came into office and has been the substantive Minister of Petroleum resources. If this is not a national shame, then Nigerians wonder what it is”, the statement quoted the group’s chief as saying.

HURIWA’s criticism of NNPC’s petrol subsidy payments claim, came on the backdrop of a statement made by the Comptroller-General of Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), Col. Hameed Ali (retd.).

Ali argued that NNPC could not justify its N6.34 trillion subsidy payments claim.