fbpx

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

COVERNEWSNEWSLETTER

NNDC Reports N335.42m Pre-ax Profit For 2021

February 14, 20220135

The New Nigeria Development Company (NNDC) has reported a profit before tax of N335.42m for the year ended March 31, 2021, compared to N273.22m in 2020.

The NNDC is a conglomerate owned by the 19 northern states of Nigeria. It has interests in agriculture, textile, solid minerals, oil & gas, capital markets, hospitality, mining, telecommunications among other business fields.

The NNDC said it would continue to support graduates of northern extraction in its Manpower Power Development Scheme and Students Special Projects.

No fewer than 1,438 professionals who are chartered accountants, chartered insurers, stockbrokers, and IT specialists are being trained at Kaduna, Kano, Ilorin, and Gombe centers, in conjunction with the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria (ICAN), according to a statement on Sunday.

The statement, signed by the company’s Head, Corporate Relations Department, Mohammed Abdullahi, was titled ‘NNDC AGM approves distribution of N125m in a dividend of cash and bonus shares’.

It said that at the Annual General Meeting of the company on Friday for the financial year ended March 31, 2021, shareholders approved the distribution of cash dividends of N100m (equating to 20 kobos per share).

It said they also approved the distribution of N25m of bonus shares, equating to one bonus share for every 20 shares held by the shareholders of NNDC.

The statement also said the AGM approved an appropriation of N15m each for the Young Professionals Development Scheme and Musa Bello Learning Centre.

The Chairman, Tanimu Yakubu, said the company’s turnover stood at N629.15m, compared to N625.58m in 2020.

The statement said the “operating expenses for the period under review stood at N541.99m as against the preceding year’s figure of N589.91m, giving a favorable variance of N47.92m or 8.8 percent.”

It said, “Pre-tax profit for the year ended 31st March 2021 stood at N335.42m as against the corresponding period’s pre-tax of N273.22m.

“Yakubu stated that the company continued to manage investments in associate and quoted companies intending to optimize returns while pursuing an optimal management strategy for the subsidiary companies.

Valentine’s Day: Wow Your Partner With These Financial Gift Ideas
Related tags :

About Author

NNDC Reports N335.42m Pre-ax Profit For 2021
Boluwatife Oshadiya Lagos, Nigeria
Boluwatife Oshadiya is a graduate of Mass communication with a passion for content creation and digital marketing. He aspires to become a very well known and respected member of his field of study and can be reached via [email protected]

Related Articles

COVID-19: Comedian Ali Baba Narrates Experience, Says COVID Not A Scam [ MAIN ]COVERCOVID-19 NewsENTERTAINMENT & THE ARTSNEWSNEWSLETTER
January 5, 20210820

COVID-19: Comedian Ali Baba Narrates Experience, Says COVID Not A Scam

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram Comedian Atunyota Akpobome, popularly known as Ali Baba, narrates his ordeal with COVID-19, urging Nigerians to take precautions, stating that the numbers r
Read More
Nigeria's Debt Profile BUSINESS & ECONOMYCOVERNEWSLETTER
January 27, 20190422

FMDQ Recorded N182.86 trillion Turnover in 2018, its Highest in 5 years

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram Business has never been so good in the last five years at the FMDQ OTC Securities and Exchange Market as it was in 2018, when market turnover hit an all-tim
Read More
December 20, 20130188

Power Sector Receives N29bn Loan from AfDB

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram The African Development Bank (AfDB), Thursday, disclosed it had approved $184.2 million loan to encourage private investments in the Nigerian power sector.
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.