Nnamdi Kanu's Facebook Account Blocked

February 4, 2021
The Facebook account of the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, Nnamdi Kanu, has been blocked.

Nnamdi Kanu‘s account was blocked after he made a live broadcast on Tuesday.

BizWatch igeria’s findings shows that the account is presently available.

“This Page Isn’t Available. The link may be broken, or the page may have been removed. Check to see if the link you’re trying to open is correct,” a notice on the page reads.

A screenshot of Nnamdi Kanu’s Facebook page as of February 3, 2021

The spokesman of the IPOB, Emma Powerful, noted in a statement that the social media company colluded with the Federal Government to suppress the “free flow of information”.

Powerful said the group has the right to express its grievances, because herders are allegedly destroying their farms by feeding their cattle with the crops.

“We strongly condemn this attitude of Facebook managers in Lagos and Abuja who collude with corrupt Nigerian government officials to suppress the free flow of information via their platform,” he said.

“This unconscionable and reprehensible attitude amounts to partnering with perpetrators of human rights abuses and other criminal activities masterminded by the Nigeria state against innocent citizens.

“Now that our leader has started exposing the atrocities of these wolves in human clothing, Facebook has decided to be an accomplice to mass murder and oppressive tendencies

“But our message to Facebook is simple: no matter how hard you try to suppress the gospel of truth being preached by our leader, the struggle for Biafra liberation cannot be slowed down. On the contrary, our efforts will be intensified because Biafra restoration is a divine mandate that must be accomplished in this era.”

Victor Okeh
Victor Okeh
Victor Okeh is a graduate of Economics from Lagos State University. He is versatile in reporting business and economy, politics and finance, and entrepreneurship articles. He can be reached via – [email protected]

