Biafra: Nnamdi Kanu Will Receive Fair Trial – Lai

July 2, 20210115
Nnamdi Kanu Will Receive Fair Trial He Denied Victims Of Instigated Violence - Lai

The Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, has said that the leader of the separatist group, the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, would receive a fair trial.

This was in response to queries by Nigerians concerning the conducting of Nnamdi Kanu’s trial after he was apprehended by Nigerian security agencies after jumping bail in 2017.

Mohammed said that Kanu would receive the fair trial he denied victims of the violence that he “instigated through his broadcasts and tweets”.

He said this in a press release “on the re-arrest of IPOB leader Nnamdi Kanu.”

Mohammed said, “It is interesting that many are suddenly calling for a fair trial for Kanu as if he didn’t get one before he decided to jump bail and flee.

READ ALSO: Biafra: Security Trailed Nnamdi Kanu for Two Years, Says Minister

“However, I can assure you that the fair deal that Kanu denied many of the victims of the violence which he willfully instigated through his broadcasts and tweets will not be denied him.

“Finally, there have been speculations on how this re-arrest was pulled off and in which country the hitherto fugitive leader of the proscribed IPOB was nabbed.

“What we can tell you, once again, is that the re-arrest was made possible by the diligent efforts of our security and intelligence agencies, in collaboration with countries with which we have obligations. We continue to respect and honour the obligations.”

Nnamdi Kanu is currently facing 11-count charges bordering on illegal possession of firearms, treasonable felony, terrorism, among others, and has been a subject of controversy for years, only coming to the fore months following the commencement of the incumbent administration.

About Author

Kindness Udoh
Kindness Udoh is a writer and media enthusiast with vast experience in journalism, copywriting, and features across beats. He also has professional certifications in creative writing. You can reach him via [email protected]

