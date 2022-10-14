Nnamdi Kanu Was Discharged Not Acquitted – Dingyadi

Nnamdi Kanu, the self-declared leader of the Indigenous Peoples of Biafra (IPOB), a group that is illegal, has been cleared but not released despite the appellate court’s ruling.

This was said by Mohammed Dingyadi, the minister of police affairs, following the Friday meeting of the National Security Council.

After the meeting presided over by President Muhammadu Buhari, the police affairs chief told State House Correspondents that the council focused on the court’s ruling rather than a political solution.

According to him, the council is currently debating the best course of action to take in this regard and will inform Nigerians of its decision in due course.

The Council’s action supports a statement made by Abubakar Malami, Minister of Justice and Attorney General of the Federation, soon after the appeal court’s decision to release Kanu.

READ ALSO: Marriot Kicks Against Rushed Closure Of Sheraton Hotel Abuja

“The Office of the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice has received the news of the decision of the Court of Appeal concerning the trial of Nnamdi Kanu,” the statement signed by Malami’s spokesperson, Dr. Umar Jibril Gwandu, said

“For the avoidance of doubt and by the verdict of the Court, Nnamdi Kanu was only discharged and not acquitted. Consequently, the appropriate legal options before the authorities will be exploited and communicated accordingly to the public.

“The decision handed down by the court of appeal was on a single issue that borders on rendition.

“Let it be made clear to the general public that other issues that predate rendition on the basis of which Nnamdi Kanu jumped bail remain valid issues for judicial determination.

“The Federal Government will consider all available options open to us on the judgment on rendition while pursuing determination of pre-rendition issues.”