Nnamdi Kanu Was Arrested Outside The UK – British High Commission

June 30, 20210102
How Nnamdi Kanu Was Baited With Cash Donation Promise

The spokesperson of the British High Commission, Dean Hurlock, has disclosed that the arrest of the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, was done outside of the United Kingdom.

Nnamdi Kanu fled to the UK in 2017 after soldiers invaded his residence in Abia state during a military clampdown on IPOB members.

The Minister of Justice and Attorney-General of the Federation (AGF), disclosed that Kanu was arrested on Sunday through “the collaborative efforts of Nigerian intelligence and security services”.

Malami stopped short of revealing the location where the IPOB leader was arrested, however, Hurlock stated that the arrest was done outside of the UK.

“We can confirm that Nnamdi Kanu was not arrested in the UK for extradition purposes,” he said via text message.

Kanu was first arrested on October 14, 2015, following years of his campaign for the sovereign state of Biafra.

The Nigerian government has had the difficulty of re-arresting Kanu since then due in part to his British citizenship.

Nnamdi Kanu’s IPOB later developed a militant arm according to the group’s spokesman Emma Powerful, whose aim is to “halt every criminal activity and terrorist attack on Biafraland.”

Since the emergence of the security outfit there has been an increase in violent attacks in the south-east, with security agents mostly targeted.

Victor Okeh
Victor Okeh is a graduate of Economics from Lagos State University. He is versatile in reporting business and economy, politics and finance, and entrepreneurship articles. He can be reached via – [email protected]

