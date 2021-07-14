Nnamdi Kanu: Latest Biafra News Online Today Wed, 23rd Of June 2021

July 14, 2021 26

Catch up with the latest updates on Nnamdi Kanu’s arrest, trials and latest Biafra, IPOB news online for today Wednesday, 23rd Of June 2021 on Bizwatch Nigeria.

Biafra: Imo Police Parade Suspected ESN Members

The Imo State Police Command has paraded suspected members of the Eastern Security Network (ESN) linked to Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB). Read More…

Biafra: Kenya Denies Involvement In Arrest Of Nnamdi Kanu

The Kenya government has denied being involved in the arrest and extradition of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) leader, Nnamdi Kanu, by the Nigerian government. Read More…

Suspected IPOB Member, Others Arrested Over Attacks On INEC Offices

Suspected members of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB)/ Eastern Security Network (ESN) have been arrested in connection with the attacks on police stations and offices of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Ebonyi State.

Aliyu Garba, the Commissioner of Police in Ebonyi paraded the suspects alongside others on Monday at the Police Headquarters in Abakaliki, the state capital. Read More…

Consortium Of Northern Groups Place N100m Bounty On IPOB Leader, Nnamdi Kanu

Accused of alleged destruction of the properties of northerners trading in the southeastern part of the country, leader of the separatist group Indigenous People Of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, has a bounty of N100 million placed on him by the consolidation of northern movements, Northern Consensus Movement (NCM).

The President of the movement, Auwal Abdullahi, declared the bounty at a press conference convened on Thursday. Read More…

Biafra: Buhari Calls IPOB ‘A Dot In A Circle’

President Muhammadu Buhari has branded the Indigenous People Of Biafra (IPOB) “a dot in a circle,” saying the group is isolated in its call for secession.

President Buhari said this on Thursday in an interview broadcasted by Arise TV.

Buhari said he has been assured by “the elderly people” and “the youths” from the south-south part of the country that region has no intention of seceding. Read More….