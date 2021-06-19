fbpx
Nnamdi Kanu Lambasts Idea Of Proposed Move Of Naval Desert Warfare Institute

June 19, 2021
The leader of the separatist group, the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, decried the plan by the Nigerian Navy to move its Desert Warfare Institute to Kano State.

He alluded to the implication of moving the institution away from the sea where Naval officers are equipped to confront sea warring enemies.

During an ensemble visit led by the Naval Real Admiral COR Ezekobe, Chief of Policy and Plans, Nigerian Navy, to Kano State Governor, Abdullahi Ganduje, at his office on Wednesday, Ezekobe disclosed the Navy’s intentions.

Kanu, in a tweet, decried the state of infrastructure in the country and the country’s current high ranking on the list of countries impacted by terror.

He said, “TRUTH remains that one of the worst calamities ever to befall any man or beast, is to be born a #Nigerian,” he tweeted.

“For 60 whole years, no stable electricity, no running water, cows roaming the streets, now NAVY in the desert.

“Indeed, ‘God punish you’ comes in different guises.#HellOnEarth.

“NIGERIA now ranks 3rd amongst nations most impacted by terror, behind only Afghanistan and Iraq.

“With the military buildup in the East and its dalliance with terrorists, it won’t be long before Fulani-Nigeria take the No. 1 position.”

About Author

Kindness Udoh
Kindness Udoh is a writer and media enthusiast with vast experience in journalism, copywriting, and features across beats. He also has professional certifications in creative writing. You can reach him via [email protected]

