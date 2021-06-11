Nnamdi Kanu Comments On Buhari’s Remark On IPOB

June 11, 2021 97

The frontman of the separatist group, the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, has commented on President Muhammadu Buhari’s statement concerning the group and its activities within the country.

Buhari had described the group as a “dot” that would have “no access to anywhere” even if “they want to exit”.

The president made the comment in an interview with Arise TV aired on Thursday, as he touched on matters affecting the nation at large.

He had said, “IPOB is just like a dot in a circle. Even if they want to exit, they will have no access to anywhere.

“And the way they are spread all over the country, having businesses and properties, I don’t think IPOB knows what they are talking about.

“In any case, we say we’ll talk to them in the language that they understand. We’ll organise the police and the military to pursue them.”

Responding to the president’s remark, Kanu, in a statement made available to journalists, said, “In his pre-recorded AriseTV interview, the pathetic passing off as BUHARI described Biafra as a ‘dot within Nigeria’.

“Well, hear this: The Earth is also a dot within the galaxy. But it is still as great a dot as BIAFRA shall soon be amongst the comity of nations.”

IPOB, largely concentrated in the southeast of Nigeria has been calling for separation from Nigeria, with the Federal Government proscribing their activities.