NLNG Says It Remains Committed To “Fulfilling Its Contractual Commitments”

August 27, 20210132
Nigerian Liquefied Natural Gas (NLNG) has said that it would continue to fulfill its contractual agreements to its customers.

NLNG stated this in a statement shared with Thisday, making clarifications following reports in the media concerning defaults that spurred an internal crisis that led to deferrals of cargo supply despite high demands.

In a statement signed by its General Manager, External Relations and Sustainable Development, Eyono Fatayi-Williams, the company said “Following some recent reports in the media, NLNG wishes to clarify that as a major player in the global LNG industry, it is focused on fulfilling its contractual commitments.

“NLNG supplies in line with the different Sales and Purchase Agreements (SPAs) with its buyers and complies with all existing local and international regulations.

“Furthermore, the Company operates its business openly and transparently, according to world-class standards and industry best practices.

“NLNG is fully committed to sustaining its reputation of being a trusted and reliable supplier of LNG globally and will not take any action to endanger this commitment.”

