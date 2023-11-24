NLC Urges Legislative Intervention for National Living Wage Review

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) is calling on lawmakers to intervene in the review of the national living wage, aiming to ensure that workers can adequately meet their basic needs.

Comrade Joe Ajaero, the President of the NLC, made this appeal during the National Retreat for Trade Union Leaders and Members of the National Assembly Committees on Labour, organized with the support of Friedrich Ebert Stiftung. The event, themed “Quest for A National Living Wage in Nigeria,” took place on Thursday in Uyo.

Ajaero emphasized the critical nature of the quest for a living wage, addressing one of the nation’s most pressing issues. He highlighted the importance of building alliances with the legislature to investigate strategies for engagement, identify shared objectives, and conduct effective advocacy for the implementation of a national living wage. A productive alliance between trade unions and the legislature, he noted, is essential for achieving meaningful results.

The NLC President acknowledged the pivotal role of workers in the nation’s economic resilience, particularly during times of recession. He assured the Committee on Employment, Labour and Productivity and the entire Senate of the commitment to act as the voice of Nigerian workers when the Living Wage Bill reaches the National Assembly.

Ajaero expressed confidence in the potential of the Senate and the 10th National Assembly, under the leadership of Senate President Godswill Akpabio, to take legislative actions that will broaden the coverage of a National Living Wage Act, encompassing more workers and improving the quality and quantity of the wage floor.

He stressed that the pursuit of a national living wage is not just an economic necessity but a moral imperative, embodying principles of fairness, dignity, and social justice for Nigerian workers. Ajaero highlighted the challenges faced by the workforce due to past economic policies, particularly addressing issues such as petrol price hikes under the guise of subsidy withdrawal.

In conclusion, Ajaero underscored the importance of workers meeting their basic needs, asserting that when this is achieved, the nation benefits through the revival of businesses and the thriving of the economy.