NLC Urges Affilates Unions To Mobilise For Subsidy Protest

January 12, 20220154
NLC Calls For Capital Punishment For Corrupt Political Elites

The Federal Government last year announced a plan to remove fuel subsidies by the first quarter of this year.

The proposed removal of fuel subsidy by the Federal Government has caused Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) to instructed its members, affiliate unions, and civil society partners to prepare for the planned January 27 and February 1 nationwide protests.

The congress also implored its affiliates nationwide to mobilise their members for the march and ensure total adherence with the nationwide protests.

This was the conclusion of the meeting with leaders of civil society organizations presided over by the NLC President, Ayuba Wabba,  at the Labour House, in Abuja, on Tuesday.

A member of the Central Working Committee, who spoke on condition of anonymity, noted, the presidents and general secretaries of the affiliate unions vowed to mobilise their members for the protests.

“We have been asked to go and mobilise our members across the country ahead of the planned protests for January 27.

“Every union has been asked to mobilise as many members as possible for the protests so that it will be very outstanding. Mammoth crowd is what we need for the planned protests,” the labour leader said.

He added, “Every union president and general secretary have pledged their support for the planned protests.

“The CSOs are working together with labour. The CSOs we have been working with are with us in the January 27 planned protests.”

He said the organised labour would not allow the proposed fuel subsidy removal to stand, , “If it happens it will be very disastrous for all of us in this country.”

Emmanuel Martins
Emmanuel Martins is a graduate of Mass Communication. He loves writing and reading. Emmanuel aspires to be a renowned author and publicist. Emmanuel can be reached via [email protected]

