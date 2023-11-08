NLC, TUC Declare Nationwide Strike Starting November 14

In a joint announcement, the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and the Trade Union Congress (TUC) have revealed their intention to initiate a nationwide strike set to commence on November 14, 2023.

This decision was reached following an extraordinary National Executive Council meeting held in Abuja, during which the leadership of both unions came to a unanimous resolution. The meeting took place on a Tuesday.

The unions have already commenced the nationwide mobilization of their members and supporters in preparation for the impending strike action.

The catalyst for this organized labor action was the recent brutal attack on NLC National President, Joe Ajaero, which occurred in Imo State just last week. The assault on Ajaero in Owerri, the capital of Imo State, has triggered widespread outrage, with the organized labor unions alleging that the Commissioner of Police, Mohammed Barde, was somehow involved or complicit in the incident.