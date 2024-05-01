NLC, TUC Condemns Higher Tariff For Non-Existent Power

The Nigerian Trade Union Congress (TUC) and the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC) have appealed to the Power Sector operators and the Nigerian energy Regulatory Commission (NERC) to undo the increase in energy pricing within a week.

In a joint speech on Wednesday to commemorate the 2024 Workers’ Day in Abuja, union presidents Joe Ajaero and Fetus Osifo made the request. The pair voiced their displeasure with the nation’s epileptic electricity condition, which they claimed was impeding the nation’s economic development.

They contend that any country that is unable to properly and economically manage its energy resources would inevitably collapse.

“One of the pivotal factors constraining our nation is our glaring incompetence in managing this sector for the collective welfare of our citizens.

“Power, regardless of its source, remains paramount in Kickstarting any economy, while oil and gas are indispensable for robust energy success in every country. “

They said it was absolutely critical for the government to collaborate with the people to establish frameworks that ensure energy works for all Nigerian.

According to the duo, the plight of the power sector remains unchanged over a decade after privatisation of the sector.

“The reasons are glaringly evident. As long as those who sold the companies remain the buyers, Nigerians will continue to face formidable challenges in the power sector.

” It is unethical to force Nigerians to pay higher tariff for non-existent electricity.

“Estimated billing is an extortion and a day light robbery against Nigerians, ” the duo said.