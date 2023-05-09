NLC, TUC Calls Off Strike In Imo State

The Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC) and the Trade Union Congress (TUC) have decided to call a halt to their strike in Imo state.

The state government and the unions signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on Monday, condemning the conditions that led to the alleged disruption of the NLC delegates’ conference and the May Day celebrations in Imo.

The parties committed to investigate and address areas of contention between the government and labor.

The labor unions have promised to conduct all of their activities in the state in a peaceful manner.

“Following the strike action declared by the Nigeria Labour Congress and the Trade Union Congress of Nigeria, and, the subsequent suit filed at the industrial court in an effort by both parties to resolve the impasse for industrial harmony to reign in the state, all parties have resolved and agreed as follows,” the MoU reads.

“That a tripartite committee of the representatives of the state government, the Nigeria Labour Congress and the Trade Union Congress headed by the secretary to the state government should expeditiously look into the areas of disagreement and or misunderstanding between government and labour and resolve same.

“While the government is not culpable, it undertakes to seek ways to remediate those who may have suffered confirmed losses as a result of the aforementioned disruptions.

“The leadership of the Nigeria Labour Congress and the Trade Union Congress agree to suspend its ongoing industrial action in Imo state to enable peaceful resolution of all outstanding issues in an atmosphere of mutuality.

“Both parties undertake not to punish any worker or official as a result of his/her actions or inactions arising from this industrial action.”

NLC’s Strike In Imo

BizWatch Nigeria recalls that NLC has called on workers in Imo State to withdraw their services over what it describes as “anti-worker practices.”

The decision is based on the resolutions of a combined emergency meeting of the NLC’s Central Working Committee (CWC) and the Trade Union Congress of Nigeria (TUC), according to a circular sent by the NLC General Secretary, Comrade Emmanuel Ugboaja, on May 2, 2023.

The circular stated that “the unfortunate May Day development in Imo state” was discussed during the conference without going into further detail.