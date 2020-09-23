NLC to Embark on Protest Over Increase in Fuel, Electricity Price on September 28

The Nigeria Labour Congress on Tuesday insisted that it will organise workers across the country to protest the increase in fuel and electricity prices on September 28.

Speaking in Abuja at a press briefing, NLC President, Ayuba Wabba said the protest action was inevitable since the federal government has refused to reverse the increase in electricity and fuel prices.

According to Wabba, the “privatisation of the electricity sub-sector, seven years down the line, have not yielded any positive report.

“Whereas the entire privatisation process, the entire sector was sold at about ₦400 billion. We are also surprised that government, within the last four years, injected ₦1.5 trillion over and above the amount that was used to sell these very important assets.

“And therefore NEC came to the conclusion that the entire privatisation process has failed and the electricity hike is actually a process of continued exploitation of Nigerians.”

He noted that the increase in the price of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), popularly known as petrol, will make life harder for the average Nigerian.

“On the issue of the refineries and also the increase in the pump price of PMS, these have further eroded the gains of ₦30,000 minimum wage,” he said.

“In the light of all of these, NEC decided to endorse the two-week ultimatum given to the federal government to try to reverse those obnoxious decisions. And also pronounce that the action proposed by the Central Working Committee is hereby endorsed by the NEC that 28 of September will be a date that those actions will be challenged by Nigerian workers, our civil society allies and also other labour centres.”

Source: Channels TV