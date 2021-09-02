fbpx

NLC Threatens To Fight Against Planned Electricity Tariff Increase

September 2, 20210144
The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has stated that it will deploy the industrial mechanics in labour laws to fight against any intended increase in electricity tariff.

There are speculations that the electricity distribution companies (DisCos) in the country are set to raise the tariff beginning from September.

The President of the NLC, Ayuba Wabba, in a statement on Wednesday, in Abuja, stated that the increment plan is mere speculation.

“It is in light of this that we dismiss the ongoing speculation on increase in electricity tariff as mere speculations,” Wabba said.

READ ALSO: FEC Okays N79.6bn For Road Project

“We, however, find it prudent to put you on notice should the government make true the swirling speculation by approving an increase in electricity tariff.

“Organised Labour will be left with no option than to deploy the industrial mechanisms granted in our laws for the defense of workers’ rights.”

The House of Representatives had in May, directed the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) to halt its plan to raise the electricity tariff schedule for June.

In November 2020, the electricity distribution companies (DisCos) began implementation of a service-based reflective tariff (SRT) structure nationwide after receiving approval from President Muhammadu Buhari.

NLC Threatens To Fight Against Planned Electricity Tariff Increase
Victor Okeh
Victor Okeh is a graduate of Economics from Lagos State University. He is versatile in reporting business and economy, politics and finance, and entrepreneurship articles. He can be reached via – [email protected]

