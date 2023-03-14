NLC Threatens Nationwide Strike Over Fuel Scarcity, Cash Crunch

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has given the Federal Government a seven-day deadline to address the country’s current currency crisis and fuel scarcity, or face a nationwide strike when the deadline expires.

After the meeting of the Congress’ central working committee on Monday, NLC President Joe Ajero issued the strike notice.

Ajero, who bemoaned the hardships faced by Nigerian workers as a result of the Federal Government’s redesigned naira policy and the country’s lingering fuel scarcity, stated that the union has been pushed to the wall.

Ajero said, “The Congress wishes to inform the Federal Government that we will no longer keep quiet to this issue of perennial fuel scarcity and arbitrary increase on petroleum products.

“The NLC is giving the Federal Government of Nigeria, the agencies of government including the Central Bank of Nigeria and other banking institutions seven working days to address the issue of the cash crunch.

“If they fail to do this at the expiration of the seven days, Congress is directing all workers in the country to stay at home because it has become very difficult to access N1 to board vehicles to our workplace,” NLC’s president said.