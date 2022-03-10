NLC Threatens Fresh Strike, Here’s Why

March 10, 2022 67

The Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC), has threatened to embark on a fresh strike, as it lamented the continued refusal of International Oil Companies (IOCs) to engage Nigerian dockworkers through registered stevedoring companies as required by law.

In a letter written to the Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, the NLC President, Ayuba Wabba said one of its affiliates, the Maritime Workers Union of Nigeria (MWUN), had been engaging with the IOCs over their continued refusal to comply with ‘Marine Notice 106.’

Wabba noted that sadly, the IOCs are not willing to comply with the law, as they are all to allow stevedoring companies and registered dockworkers to have access to their platforms. Hence, the NLC chief hinted that workers may go on strike.

The letter read: “We write to seek the firm intervention of the Minister to prevent the shutdown of all maritime operations in Nigeria any moment from now as the union is poised to take action at the expiration of the two weeks timeline.

“Any action undertaken by our affiliate union, Maritime Workers Union of Nigeria, at the expiration of the two weeks ultimatum, will receive the full backing and solidarity support from the NLC.

“The Government Marine Notice 106 is also in tandem with Article 3 (2) of International Labour Organization, Dock work Convention 137, which Nigeria ratified on the 22nd of March 2004.

“Unfortunately, while other operators in the sector have allowed registered stevedoring companies and dock workers access to their platforms and premises in compliance with Marine Notice 106, IOCs have been in willful disobedience to the directives contained in Government Marine Notice 106.

“Sadly, till now, International Oil Companies have arrogantly and with grand Impunity disregarded the Minister’s directives.”