NLC Tells Imo Workers To Withdraw Services

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has called on workers in Imo State to withdraw their services over what it describes as “anti-worker practices.”

The decision is based on the resolutions of a combined emergency meeting of the NLC’s Central Working Committee (CWC) and the Trade Union Congress of Nigeria (TUC), according to a circular sent by the NLC General Secretary, Comrade Emmanuel Ugboaja, on Tuesday.

The circular stated that “the unfortunate May Day development in Imo state” was discussed during the conference without going into further detail.

“Consequently, all affiliates are kindly requested to issue the necessary directives to their state Council in Imo state to embark on a comprehensive withdrawal of their services in the state by Midnight today in compliance with the Joint CWC decision,” the document read.

“Do remain assured of the vigilance and determination of the Leadership of the Congress to creatively engage all forms of anti-workers practices all over the nation,” NLC said.

The NLC went on to say that affiliate engagement was critical to accomplishing their joint goals.