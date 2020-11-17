NLC Tells FG To Reverse Price of Petrol

November 17, 2020 101

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has called for the immediate overturn of the price of petrol.

The NLC President, Ayuba Wabba on Monday issued a statement condemning the hike in the price of petrol.

Wabba stated that the action has made the living condition for Nigerians worse.

He further stated that it was a disturbing situation that Nigerians have to pay for the failures of their government after failing to maintain the country’s refineries. The country would have been better off if the leadership had performed its responsibility in an efficient manner

The NLC cautioned the government that Nigerians have a limited level of tolerance for the continued increase in the price of petrol and other essential goods and services.

The labour union urged the federal government to make the country’s refineries work, emphasizing that the government had at its disposal several ways to address the constant hiking of refined petroleum products.

Among other recommendations, it asked the government to declare a state of emergency in the downstream petroleum sector and seal refining deals with refineries closer to Nigeria.

The union did not disclose its next live of action if the government failed to heed its call for a reversal of the price of petrol.

The Federal Government had announced a new pump price band for petroleum products, raising the ex-depot price of petrol to N155.17, making marketers sell between N165 and N173 per litre to consumers.

Read the full statement by the NLC below: