ASUU: FG Declares NLC’s Solidarity Strike Illegal

The Federal Government (FG) has called the planned protest by the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), in solidarity with the striking members of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), illegal.

Lai Mohammed, Nigeria’s Minister of Information and Culture after the Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting on Wednesday, said that the NLC had no issue with FG and as such considers its planned street protest illegal.

He also said that the labour’s planned action was based on self-interest and a planned action was capable of stoking anarchy.

The minister of information and culture then called on NLC to distance itself completely from politics.

BizWatch Nigeria recalls that the Deputy National President of NAUS, Mohammed Ibrahim in a statement on July 17, implored students across the states of the Federation and the Federal Capital Territory to join in the march to end the five-month strike

“The NLC’s announcement of her resolution to stage a nationwide protest is greatly welcomed in the students’ constituency. For us, this is nothing short of a miracle; a heavenly intervention which would not have been at a better time than now. We are therefore prepared and ever ready to join in this great solidarity movement with the NLC,” it read.

“Sequel to the above, NAUS shall be part of the protest nationwide to demand the immediate resolution of issues between the Federal Government and ASUU so our students can go back to classes.”