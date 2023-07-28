NLC Mobilises CSOs, Affiliates For Aug. 2 Nationwide Protests

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has called on civil society organisations (CSOs) and its councils across the states to join in the upcoming nationwide strike to protest the high cost of living in the country.

The federal government had cautioned the labour union against embarking on any strike because of an existing order by the national industrial court.

However, in a communique released at the end of its national executive council (NEC) meeting, the Congress insisted that there must be a reversal of policies by the federal government that have resulted in “mass sufferings and deprivation across the nation”.

The communique was jointly signed by Joe Ajaero, NLC president and Emmanuel Ugboaja, the general secretary.

The labour body said it would be left with no option but to commence an indefinite strike on Wednesday, August 2, if the federal government failed to meet its demands.

According to the communique, NLC has directed that its committees across all states should begin mobilisation for the planned protest.

The NEC’s resolution to embark on the protest, the communique said, was in line with all the decisions of the NLC’s central working committee.

The union had highlighted issues such as the hike in the price of petrol, the immediate inauguration of the presidential steering committee, an increase in public school fees, the release of the eight-month withheld salary of university lecturers and workers and an increase in value-added tax (VAT), among others as bone of contention.

“Consequently direct all affiliates and state councils to begin immediate mobilisation and closely work with associations, individuals and other entities including the ones already on the streets to ensure that the government listens to the people,” the communiqué reads.

NLC further said the “unseriousness of the federal government towards the creation of frameworks to cushion the impact of its hike in the price of premium motor spirit (PMS) or petrol was demonstrated not only in the quality of its representation in the hastily called meeting of yesterday but also in their unpreparedness to deal with the issues as canvassed”.

“The union, therefore, set up strategy committees across all the states urging all affiliates and state councils including the civil society to come out beginning Wednesday, August 2, 2023, across the nation to protest the government’s insensitivity to the plights of Nigerians,” the communique added.