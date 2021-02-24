NLC Holds Protest At CAC HQ Over Alleged Anti-Labour Matters

February 24, 2021 12

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has on Wednesday staged a protest at the Headquarters’ (HQ) of Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC) in Abuja, Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

NLC revealed that the picketing was held over alleged anti-labour matters.

The NLC is accusing the CAC management of clamping down on union members who challenged anti-workers policies.

However, the Trade Union Congress and the NLC are divided on the issue, and this resulted in a clash between members of the unions.

READ ALSO: FRSC To Impound Road Unworthy Vehicles, Arrest Drivers

TUC had on Tuesday held a news conference, warning that they will resist the picketing by the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), but the NLC says it plans to picket the CAC for three days and will not back down.