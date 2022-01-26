fbpx

LABOURNEWS

NLC Halts Planned Strike Over Subsidy Removal

January 26, 2022090
The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has suspended its planned nationwide protest over petrol subsidy removal, the protest was scheduled to hold on January 27 and February 2, 2022.

The President of NLC, Ayuba Wabba made this known on Tuesday to journalists.

Ayuba said the union made its decision at its national executive council meeting on Tuesday. He said the suspension was based on the federal government’s decision to halt subsidy removal on petroleum.

BizWatch Nigeria recalls that the federal government proposed an 18-month extension for the implementation of the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA). FG will continue to cater for petrol subsidy payments

Wabba said members of the NLC would be demobilised following the decision to suspend the protest.

“Following the reversal and reapproach by government, the National Executive Council of the Nigeria Labour Congress met on Tuesday virtually to consider the new position of the government,” he said.

”The NEC after vigorous debates took a decision to suspend the planned nationwide protest scheduled for January 27, 2022, and the national protest scheduled for February 2, 2022.”

