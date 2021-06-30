NLC Flays El-Rufai, Plans To Embark On Strike Again

June 30, 2021 83

The Nigeria Labour Congress {NLC) on Tuesday described the attack by the Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai, on human and trade union rights as totally unacceptable.

The NLC President, Ayuba Wabba, said this in a statement as he vowed to resist the sacking of thousands of workers by the Kaduna State Government, which he said was in violation of the clear provisions of Nigeria’s labour laws.

The congress said it would continue to protect the rights of over 40,000 workers sacked by the Kaduna State Government using the instruments of protests and strike.

“The crude abuse of power by Mr. Nasir El-Rufai must be stopped now or we risk endangering this democracy. There is need to put a stop to the megalomaniac pretensions of a man who claims he was elected to serve the public including workers,” Wabba said.

Reacting to the threat by Governor Nasir El-Rufai to set up a judicial commission of inquiry into the protest and strike by the state workers in May, Wabba said “a Judicial Panel of Inquiry has no jurisdiction in Nigeria’s labour jurisprudence neither does it have any space of operation under Nigeria’s democracy.”

He added, “There is no place in our laws for the intervention of a Judicial Panel of Inquiry into a strictly industrial relations matter.

“Instead of threatening, hounding and harming peacefully protesting workers, students and citizens, we advise Governor Nasir El-Rufai to deploy his Judicial Panel of Inquiry to address the mounting insecurity crisis in Kaduna State which is a clear fallout of his neo liberal policies and other acts of cruelty against the people he governs. “

Commenting on El-Rufai’s threat to bring the NLC to account for mobilising workers in the state for protests and strike, Wabba said the next round of industrial action would be total.

He noted, “This time, it will be total and in defense and protection of the rights of Nigerian workers and pensioners whom Mr Nasir El-Rufai relentlessly seeks to convert to his foot carpet.

“The Nigeria Labour Congress will not allow such to thrive in spite of El-Rufai’s threats some of which border on outright criminality and brigandage.

“Workers are not slaves. They have families. They have dependents to take care of. They have rights! Protecting the rights and dignity of workers using all lawful means including strike actions falls under the mandate of the Nigeria Labour Congress.”

According to Wabba, protest and protection of the interest of Nigerian workers as enshrined in Nigeria’s Constitution and Labour Laws will be robustly deployed again by Congress in Kaduna State.