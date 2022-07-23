NLC Continues Plan For ASUU Solidarity Strike

According to the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), the demonstration scheduled for July 26 and 27, 2022, cannot be cancelled.

The demonstration is being held in support of university professors to save the nation’s educational system.

The NLC’s affiliate unions in Ekiti State have all stated they will participate in the massive show of solidarity next week.

During a meeting to discuss organising the protest, the various member unions in Ado Ekiti made their commitments clear.

JNC Chairman Mr Kayode Fatomiluyi and NULGE President Mr Oluseyi Olatunde, two of the affiliate unions, highlighted that they had ordered all of their members to turn out in large numbers to save the future of the younger generation.

They explained that because Nigerian university students have spent too long at home, the government must pay attention to the professors’ cries by honouring the deal they reached with them.

ASUU Vice Chairman Mr Ayodeji Salami and Ekiti State University SSANU Chairman Mr Temidayo Aguda both praised NLC for taking the bold step of joining the academic staff to prevent the collapse of university education.

Earlier, Mr Kolapo Olatunde, the NLC Chairman in Ekiti State, declared that the planned demonstration could not be abandoned since it was constitutional.

Mr Olatunde urged all affiliate union members to gather in Fajuyi Park by eight in the morning for the event.