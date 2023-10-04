NLC Considers Negotiation Of Minimum Wage

Due to the rising cost of living, the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) stated that the new minimum wage may be negotiated at ₦100,000 or ₦200,000.

While the union and the Trade Union Congress (TUC) had intended to strike on Tuesday as a result of the loss of fuel subsidies, they called off the protest after meeting with government officials in Abuja late Monday.

However, according to NLC President Joe Ajaero, the move was made to give the government time to fulfill its share of the deal signed with organized labor, adding that the ₦35,000 salary award – part of the government’s offerings – is not a new minimum wage, which he said could be up to ₦200,000.

“So, it is not a minimum wage but it is a wage added to the minimum wage. So, should we in March, April, or before that time negotiate the new wage to be ₦100,000 or ₦200,000, it would be inscribed as minimum wage law which should be the law in existence,” he said on Channels Television’s program.

The NLC chief stated that the ₦35,000 wage award is not in addition to the country’s current minimum wage of ₦30,000, and that numerous criteria would be examined in determining a new minimum wage.

“Certain things would come into play when we discuss it – inflation, cost of living. Every other thing would come into it,” he added. “We would not go to ask for ₦65,000.

“We would go for a realistic amount because ₦65,000 is about $70 which is not up to minimum wage.”

According to him, the National Assembly would be critical in enacting a new minimum wage.

“The minimum wage is a product of law. Until it is legislated in the National Assembly, it is not a minimum wage,” Ajaero argued.