NLC Chairman, Taraba Chapter, Abducted

February 7, 2021
The Chairman of the Taraba State Council, Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Peter Jediel, has been abducted by gunmen.

According to the brother of the chairman Fidelis Jediel, Peter was abducted in his home around 12:55 am.

He added that the gunmen forced their way in, as they stormed his residential premises in numbers.

Peter’s kidnap comes 14 days after the Chairman of the Ardo-Kola Local Government Council, Salihu Dovo, was kidnapped.

As of the time of writing this report, there has been no contact with the family by the gunmen.

Kindness Udoh
Kindness Udoh

