NLC Calls for Review of Pump Price of Petrol

The National President of the Nigerian Labour Congress Mr. Ayuba Waba has called for the review Petroleum price in Nigeria. He described the recently increased pump price as exploitation on Nigerians to enrich few oil marketers.

Mr Waba who made the call in an interview with Voice of Nigeria in Taraba State North-East Nigeria also blamed the Federal Government for aiding the oil marketers to enrich themselves at the detriment of the entire Nigerian population.

He stressed that the new pump price was not necessary as the price of crude oil in the international markets has not increased in recent times as reasons given by the oil marketers.

“Essentially is about the exploitation of Nigerians, the Federal Government seems to be protecting the oil marketers rather than defending the citizens. It is really most unfortunate because when you leave this very important commodity to oil marketers fundamentals to say that because the exchange rate has gone up which is one of the issues we elected government to try to address and if you say it’s because of oil price which has also not gone up in the international markets then this is double tragedy, they cannot be rubbing Paul to pay Peter and that is what is happening now they are rubbing Paul to enrich themselves and the oil marketers which is not acceptable”, he said.

The Labour President also called for good governance and therefore urged all persons in power to ensure good governance so as to address the inequality and poverty rate in Nigeria.

“We need good governance in Nigeria that is why all of us need to come together to reject some of these obnoxious polices that are exploiting Nigerians, we will continue to engage the government and very soon we will roll out plans and actions that we will do to ensure that the right things are done”, he stressed.

The National President of the Nigerian Labour Congress is in Jalingo the Taraba State capital for a working visit to commiserate with the family and people of Taraba State over the demise of the late Chairman Nigerian Labour Congress Taraba State chapter Mr. Peter Gambo who died of diabetes on the 15 July 2020 at the state’s Specialist Hospital Jalingo.

Source: VON