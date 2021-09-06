Nigeria Jubilee Fellowship Programme: How to Apply For NJFP 2021, Deadline, Portal, Timeline

September 6, 2021 224

The Nigeria Jubilee Fellows Programme (NJFP) 2021 portal has opened for Nigerian graduates to apply for the 12-month fully paid fellowship programme.

The NJFP 2021 fellowship was launched on August 31, 2021 by President Buhari Muhammadu in order to address the employment gap by identifying the emerging skills that companies need most.

The fellowship, introduced through a partnership between the Federal Government of Nigeria and the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), will also assist graduates to be more prepared for a constantly evolving work environment.

The Nigeria Jubilee Fellows Programme 2021 is inviting qualified applicants across a level playing field without compromising the pedigree of organisations that will play host to successful Fellows.

How To Apply

Applications for both prospective Fellows and host organizations are now open at www.njfp.ng.

Interested applicants can start applying from September 6, 2021.

The Nigeria Jubilee Fellows Programme 2021 fellowship application will close on October 20, 2021.

The Nigeria Jubilee Fellows Programme is a 12-month fully paid fellowship programme developed to employ 20,000 graduates annually across Nigeria in both private and public sector organizations.

Who Can Apply For NJFP 2021?

Be a Nigerian citizen.

All Nigerian graduates across the 36 states, including FCT are open apply for the fellowship

Be a fresh graduate (Bachelor’s Degree) from any discipline and graduated not earlier than 2017.

Be at most 30 years old.

Not currently engaged in any employment.

Have completed the mandatory National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) or have a certificate of exemption from the NYSC.

Demonstrate interest/commitment in chosen career field.

Demonstrate interest/commitment to contributing to Nigeria’s socio-economic development.

Have excellent time management and a professional attitude.

Have good verbal and written communication skills.

Eligibility Criteria For Host Organisations

Provide up-to-date regulatory documentation including CAC Certificate of Registration

Provivide an official letter of interest detailing a clear understanding of the objectives of the NJFP and commitment to supporting the program by accepting fellow placements.

Provide clear descriptions of available role requirements.

Agree to provide mentorship support to fellows through dedicated sessions with existing experienced professional within their organizations.

Agree to abide by the guidelines of the program and to sign a code of conduct.

Have non-discrimination policies on gender, ethnicity, religion and disability status, as well as policies against sexual harassment, exploitation and abuse (PSHEA).

Have no criminal records or conviction or any affiliation with proscribed organizations ie, terrorists, drug traffickers, illicit trade, child labour.

Benefits For Applicants Of NJFP 2021

Fellows will be matched with host organisations based on their interests as well as those aligned to the organisation

Successful applicants will receive a monthly stipend from Nigeria Jubilee Fellows Programme

There are 3 clear pathways for the Jubilee Fellows at the end of their active engagement in the fellowship:

High performing Jubilee Fellows may go on to be retained by their respective host organisations.

Fellows with interest in entrepreneurship would have garnered sufficient skills and knowledge on the job which will be invaluable as they pursue other opportunities

With newly acquired on-the-job skills & competencies, experience, exposure and a formidable alumni network, fellows are better positioned and equipped to compete and access future jobs and employment opportunities.

Timeline For NJFP 2021

The application and participation in the Nigeria Jubilee Fellows Programme 2021 will be in six (6) stages.

Stage 1: Expression of Interest

Call for expression of interest for organizations to participate in the program

Stage 2: Employer Need Assessment

Assessment of capacity and skill demand for host organization

Stage 3: Matching with Fellows

Matching, short-listing and recruitment of fellows to job opportunities at the host organizations

Stage 4: Fellows Onboarding

Tailor-made curriculum and support for high-quality onboarding of Fellows in the host organizations

Stage 5: Fellows deployment

Placement of Fellows in host organizations including on and off training, skills and developing, etc.

Stage 6: Fellows Offboarding

Support with job search, entrepreneurship possibilities or retainment of Fellows in host organization.