NJC Nominates Appointment Of 11 Supreme Court Justices

The nomination of eleven judges to the Supreme Court has been suggested by the National Judicial Council (NJC).
The suggestion was made at the 104th meeting of the council in Abuja on Wednesday, according to a statement released on Wednesday by Soji Oye, the Director of Information for the supreme court.
The suggested individuals would take the oath of office upon President Bola Tinubu’s acceptance of their recommendation and the Senate’s subsequent confirmation of their appointment.
With this nomination, the Supreme Court will have all 21 justices, as the Constitution intended.
Those recommended for appointment to the Supreme Court are:
Hon. Justice Jummai Hannatu Sankey, OFR
Hon. Justice Chidiebere Nwaoma Uwa
Hon. Justice Chioma Egondu Nwosu-Iheme
Hon. Justice Haruna Simon Tsammani
Hon. Justice Moore Aseimo A. Adumein
Hon. Justice Obande Festus Ogbuinya
Hon. Justice Stephen Jonah Adah
Hon. Justice Habeeb Adewale O. Abiru
Hon. Justice Jamilu Yammama Tukur
Hon. Justice Abubakar Sadiq Umar
Hon. Justice Mohammed Baba Idris
The NJC at its last meeting for the year also recommended the appointment of Justice Mohammed Ramat to the Court of Appeal, as well as six heads of courts and 26 other judicial officers.
The various Heads of Court recommended would also be sworn in upon the approval of their appointment by their various State Governors and subsequent confirmation of same by their respective State Houses of Assembly.
ONE JUSTICE, COURT OF APPEAL
Hon. Justice Mohammed Ahmed Ramat
CHIEF JUDGE TARABA STATE
Hon. Justice Joel Filibus Agya
CHIEF JUDGE, KEBBI STATE
Hon. Justice Umar Abubakar
GRAND KADI, SHARIA COURT OF APPEAL, KEBBI STATE
Hon. Kadi Sadiq Usman Mukhtar
PRESIDENT, CUSTOMARY COURT OF APPEAL, OGUN STATE
Hon. Justice A. O. Femi-Segun
PRESIDENT, CUSTOMARY COURT OF APPEAL, TARABA STATE
Hon. Justice Alfred Yakubu
PRESIDENT, CUSTOMARY COURT OF APPEAL, OYO STATE
Hon. Justice Tajudeen M. Abdulganiyu
ONE HIGH COURT JUDGE, BAYELSA STATE
Amaebi Ibomo Orukari
ONE HIGH COURT JUDGE, OGUN STATE
Akinyemi Martins Ayodele
THREE HIGH COURT JUDGES, CROSS RIVER STATE
Ama Edet Ekpo
Theresa Ansa Agom
Jalarth Ogar Agim
THREE KADIS, SHARIA COURT OF APPEAL, ZAMFARA STATE
Aminu Abdullahi Gusau
Usman Hassan Gummi
Hadi Sani
TWO KADIS, SHARIA COURT OF APPEAL, NASARAWA STATE
Abubakar Ahmad Tijjani
Aliyu Ibrahim Ebbema
NINE HIGH COURT JUDGES, KANO STATE;
Fatima Adamu
Hauwa Lawal Umar
Musa Ahmad
Musa Daihuru Mohammed
Farida Rabiu Danbappa
Halima Aliyu Nasir
Aisha Mahmoud
Adam Abdullahi
Hanif Sanusi Yusuf
ONE JUDGE, CUSTOMARY COURT OF APPEAL, BAYELSA STATE
Opokuma David Lawrence
FOUR HIGH COURT JUDGES, NASARAWA STATE
Esther Mami Ejeh
Ibrahim Dauda Shekarau
Musa Muhammad Dallah
Makama Tanze Benjamin
TWO JUDGES, CUSTOMARY COURT OF APPEAL, OGUN STATE
Awoyomi Bolanle Adenike
Lawal Adeniyi Olusanya