NJC Nominates Appointment Of 11 Supreme Court Justices

The nomination of eleven judges to the Supreme Court has been suggested by the National Judicial Council (NJC).

The suggestion was made at the 104th meeting of the council in Abuja on Wednesday, according to a statement released on Wednesday by Soji Oye, the Director of Information for the supreme court.

The suggested individuals would take the oath of office upon President Bola Tinubu’s acceptance of their recommendation and the Senate’s subsequent confirmation of their appointment.

With this nomination, the Supreme Court will have all 21 justices, as the Constitution intended.

Those recommended for appointment to the Supreme Court are:

Hon. Justice Jummai Hannatu Sankey, OFR

Hon. Justice Chidiebere Nwaoma Uwa

Hon. Justice Chioma Egondu Nwosu-Iheme

Hon. Justice Haruna Simon Tsammani

Hon. Justice Moore Aseimo A. Adumein

Hon. Justice Obande Festus Ogbuinya

Hon. Justice Stephen Jonah Adah

Hon. Justice Habeeb Adewale O. Abiru

Hon. Justice Jamilu Yammama Tukur

Hon. Justice Abubakar Sadiq Umar

Hon. Justice Mohammed Baba Idris

The NJC at its last meeting for the year also recommended the appointment of Justice Mohammed Ramat to the Court of Appeal, as well as six heads of courts and 26 other judicial officers.

The various Heads of Court recommended would also be sworn in upon the approval of their appointment by their various State Governors and subsequent confirmation of same by their respective State Houses of Assembly.

ONE JUSTICE, COURT OF APPEAL

Hon. Justice Mohammed Ahmed Ramat

CHIEF JUDGE TARABA STATE

Hon. Justice Joel Filibus Agya

CHIEF JUDGE, KEBBI STATE

Hon. Justice Umar Abubakar

GRAND KADI, SHARIA COURT OF APPEAL, KEBBI STATE

Hon. Kadi Sadiq Usman Mukhtar

PRESIDENT, CUSTOMARY COURT OF APPEAL, OGUN STATE

Hon. Justice A. O. Femi-Segun

PRESIDENT, CUSTOMARY COURT OF APPEAL, TARABA STATE

Hon. Justice Alfred Yakubu

PRESIDENT, CUSTOMARY COURT OF APPEAL, OYO STATE

Hon. Justice Tajudeen M. Abdulganiyu

ONE HIGH COURT JUDGE, BAYELSA STATE

Amaebi Ibomo Orukari

ONE HIGH COURT JUDGE, OGUN STATE

Akinyemi Martins Ayodele

THREE HIGH COURT JUDGES, CROSS RIVER STATE

Ama Edet Ekpo

Theresa Ansa Agom

Jalarth Ogar Agim

THREE KADIS, SHARIA COURT OF APPEAL, ZAMFARA STATE

Aminu Abdullahi Gusau

Usman Hassan Gummi

Hadi Sani

TWO KADIS, SHARIA COURT OF APPEAL, NASARAWA STATE

Abubakar Ahmad Tijjani

Aliyu Ibrahim Ebbema

NINE HIGH COURT JUDGES, KANO STATE;

Fatima Adamu

Hauwa Lawal Umar

Musa Ahmad

Musa Daihuru Mohammed

Farida Rabiu Danbappa

Halima Aliyu Nasir

Aisha Mahmoud

Adam Abdullahi

Hanif Sanusi Yusuf

ONE JUDGE, CUSTOMARY COURT OF APPEAL, BAYELSA STATE

Opokuma David Lawrence

FOUR HIGH COURT JUDGES, NASARAWA STATE

Esther Mami Ejeh

Ibrahim Dauda Shekarau

Musa Muhammad Dallah

Makama Tanze Benjamin

TWO JUDGES, CUSTOMARY COURT OF APPEAL, OGUN STATE

Awoyomi Bolanle Adenike

Lawal Adeniyi Olusanya