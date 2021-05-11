fbpx
NITRA Set To Discuss Future Of Cloud Hosting Service

May 11, 2021
The Nigeria Information Technology Reporters Association (NITRA) is set to initiate industry discussions on the future of cloud hosting service in Nigeria.

A statement by the association stated that at the NITRA Technology Forum 2021, stakeholders in the Cloud Hosting service industry will highlight growth opportunities in the industry.

The association said the National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA), Cloud services operator, Cloudflex and premier data centre operator, Rack Center have lined up support for the event slated for May 27, in Lagos, Nigeria.

NITRA said the forum will be chaired by the Chief Executive Officer, Internet Exchange Point of Nigeria (IXPN), Mr. Muhammed Rudman.

The forum will x-ray growth potentials, challenges and benefits of hosting Cloud services and data centers locally. 

It said the event themed ‘Achieving 30% Growth In Local Cloud Hosting By 2024’ will examine policies and regulation around the sub-sector.

NITRA Chairman, Mr. Chike Onwuegbuchi, commended the partners for their support of the event and passion for the growth of technology in Nigeria.

He noted that over the years, the country had been grappling with the need to secure its data and further boost local content in all sectors of the economy.

“Specifically, the Forum will offer Cloud service companies, data infrastructure companies and other stakeholders, opportunities to reach out to their target market with solutions that addresses their challenges and needs,” he assured.

Ife Ogunfuwa
