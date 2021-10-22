NITDA Set To Train 10,000 IDPs In Digital Literacy

October 22, 2021 35

The National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA) is prepared to train 10,000 Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) to enable them to reintegrate seamlessly into the society.

The Director-General of NITDA, Malam Kashifu Inuwa, made this known in Abuja playing host to Imaan Sulaiman Ibrahim, Federal Commissioner, National Commission for Refugees, Migrants, and IDPs (NCFRMI) at NITDA Headquarters in Abuja.

The internally displaced training follows the conclusion of a five-day training for over 50 ICT journalists.

The training was on the cybersecurity ecosystem, the various existing and emerging threats to cyber security, how digital journalists can help develop the digital economy, and money-making opportunities in the digital space.

The training for the ICT journalists was under the umbrella body of the Nigerian Information Technology Reporters Association ( NITRA).

The DG said training IDPs on Digital Literacy is part of the implementation of NITDA’s Strategic Roadmap and Action Plan, (SRAP 2021-2024) to enable a fast-growing digital economy for Nigerians.

“Education being an important identifiable tool of elevating poverty in the President Muhammed Buhari’s administration has been actively employed by NITDA positively,” he said.

He noted that “employing Digital Literacy and Skills strategy, one of the seven pillars of NITDA SRAP is in line with the implementation of the National Digital Economy Policy and Strategy (NDEPS) which promotes the use of digital technology to expand and diversify Nigeria’s economy.”

READ ALSO: CBN Unveils Student, Graduate Business Fund, Targets 25,000 Beneficiaries

Following a methodological approach is necessary to achieve a SMART initiative. A combination of capable people, due process, and deployment of adequate technology is required”, he said.

While explaining some of NITDA’s intervention projects, especially in capacity building, Inuwa noted that the Agency has continuously engaged in several pieces of training across the 6 geopolitical zones of the country with the use of different platforms like virtual training, online platforms, and physical training.

Inuwa in response to the request of the NCFRMI disclosed that NITDA is willing to support the commission with working tools and conduct IT training for its staff while also assuring the team of NITDA’s collaboration.

A Digital Transformation Technical Working Group (DTTWG) comprising members from both organisations would be set up to enable the execution of identified aspects for partnership he said.

The NCFRMI Federal Commissioner Honourable Imaan Sulaiman Ibrahim in her remarks said that her organisation is seeking collaboration in training, technical and tool support from NITDA to promote digital inclusion and national development.

Imaan noted that over 4 million Nigerians are internally displaced and the number is doubling up at an alarming rate, due to the natural disasters resulting from floods.

The Commissioner was optimistic that NITDA’s move to train teaming youths at the IDPs and persons of concern would contribute to the diversification of the economy that will enable the elevation of 100 million people out of poverty in 10 years as projected by President Muhammadu Buhari’s Administration.