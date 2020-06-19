NITDA Implemented 62 IT Project Worth over ₦1 trillion in 5 Months

The National Information Technology Development Agency, NITDA, through its IT project clearance mandate, had assessed and cleared 62 Information Technology related projects worth 1,168,145,213,150 between January and May this year.The Director-General of NITDA, Mr. Kashifu Inuwa disclosed this at a virtual meeting organised by a subsidiary of the Agency, Office for Nigerian Content development ONC.

Inuwa who was represented by the Director IT Infrastructure Solutions, Dr Usman Gambo Abdullahi, said this was an indication of the drive by this administration to digitalise government services, as most of this projects are service based.

Speaking on the theme of the meeting “Harnessing indigenous solutions for public sector innovation and digital development”, Inuwa said it was very apt at this critical period of our digital experience.

He explained that the assessment shows that about 64,878,725,488 naira were for software and software enabled projects noting that more can be achieved with a deeper collaboration between the public and private sector using technology as a driver for public services.

“Therefore, for successful development and delivery of government digital services, it is significantly important that innovative Nigerian companies are engaged very early in the project from the conceptualization and design stages”, Inuwa said.