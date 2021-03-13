fbpx
NITDA Extends Deadline For Filing Data Protection Report

March 13, 20210104
The National Information Technology Development Agency, NITDA, has extended the deadline of the submission of 2020 annual data protection audit report to June 30.

BizWatch Nigeria gathered that the extension of the deadline was approved by the Director General, NITDA, Kashifu Inuwa.

It was gathered the extension was granted based on requests made by data controllers and administrators.

Therefore, all data controllers and data administrators are expected to file their annual data protection audit report through a licensed Data Protection Compliance Organisation (DPCO) on or before Wednesday, 30 June 2021.

The Nigeria Data Protection Regulation was articulated to provide a clear framework for the security and privacy of Nigerians.

The agency commenced the implementation of the Nigerian data protection law, which seeks to safeguard the rights of Nigerians to data privacy,  on April 25, 2019. The regulation ensures exchange of personal data is done safely and securely; and prevents the manipulation of personal data and ensure that

Ife Ogunfuwa
Ife Ogunfuwa is an award-winning reporter who is versed in reporting business and economy, technology, gadgets reviews, telecoms, tax, and business policy review, among others. She loves telling stories behind the numbers. She has professional certifications in business and financial reporting. You can reach her via – [email protected]

