NITDA Calls For Synergy To Promote Nigeria’s Startup Ecosystem

The National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA)’s director general, Kashifu Inuwa, has emphasised the necessity of a union to promote the expansion of Nigeria’s startup ecosystem.

The NITDA’s spokesperson, Hadiza Umar, mentioned this during a dinner discussion with some important stakeholders in the Lagos Ecosystem, including representatives from Microsoft, MasterCard, and Norebase, among others.

He emphasised the need to foster trust between the ecosystem and the government while reiterating the NITDA’s commitment to providing the ecosystem with the necessary assistance to increase the sector’s economic contribution and strengthen the value chain.

He also emphasised the necessity for teamwork to spur innovation and resolve current problems via investments, collaborations, commercialisation of ideas, enabling regulations, and acquiring essential skills and training.

The NITDA DG added that the Start-up Bill would address the barriers and expedite the ecosystem’s anticipated expansion.

He continued by saying that the Interactive Platforms Code of Practice would foster proper monitoring to enforce adherence to the industry’s long-standing laws.