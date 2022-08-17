NITAD Emphasises The Importance Of Training For Corporate Expansion

Mrs Augustina Ayoade, President and Chairman of the Council of the Nigerian Institute of Training and Development (NITAD), has emphasized the significance of training as a critical factor in corporate expansion.

This information was presented during the 29th Annual Trainers’ Conference, with its theme “Repositioning Learning and Development for Corporate Growth.”

To impact the corporate environment, L&D professionals must, in the words of Ayoade, “give more attention to design and development in terms of content and context of programmes.”

“Experience and research findings have shown that people are used to ‘doing nothing’ after a learning experience. Thus, the impact of training is a crucial factor if organizations benefit from training investments. The clarion call today is to institutionalize result-based training for corporate growth and development.

“Consequently, innovation and creativity, skills development and enhancement, should be our focus in the corporate world and beyond. A myriad of possibilities exists for us to make a difference and assist employees in leveraging the knowledge and skills gained at training sessions.

“Therefore, it is important for L&D professionals to re-think, re-design, re-develop, re-work, and above all reposition training deliverables to meet the contemporary needs of our clients and stakeholders.”

According to Mrs Amidst Agboola, the head of the service for the Oyo State, “Learning and development analyze everything an organization does to motivate its staff. The human resource department is the heart of any organization, and as such, it needs to be repositioned if the organization is to accomplish its goals.

The ability to effectively manage financial resources is crucial for driving organizational growth because it allows for the development of talent and the eradication of the widespread belief among employees in an organization that “the workers do not matter. The team’s performance will improve due to the training, which will also significantly aid the organization’s expansion.