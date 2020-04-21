NIS to Take Disciplinary Action against Female Officers in Bop Daddy Challenge

The Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) says a video clip in which some of its ladies were seen participating in the viral #BopDaddyChallenge, has caused the organisation “a lot of embarrassment.”

The challenge, a sensation on social media during a coronavirus enforced lockdown and isolation in most cities across Nigeria, is one in which ladies flaunt different glowing images of themselves thanks to smartphone enabled high resolution photography and editing.

‘Bop Daddy’ is the latest offering from rapper, Falz. It features Ms. Banks.

According to the Assistant Comptroller General of the NIS, Iam Haliru, the video of the NIS women “revealed a rather disturbing and embarrassing display of indecent flaunting of your bodies, desecration of service uniform/beret and the use of inappropriate language thereby, sabotaging the values upheld by the service.

Three (3) female officers of the Nigeria Immigration Service are under fire for “indecent dressing and sabotage” for joining the #BopDaddy challenge as shown in this video. pic.twitter.com/7Dx4vVH7se — Oluwaseun Ayodeji Osowobi (@AyodejiOsowobi) April 20, 2020

“To state the obvious, your act has caused a lot of embarrassment to the NIS and in line with our standard as a paramilitary organisation is considered scandalous and an act unbecoming of an officer and therefore a violation of PSR 030401 and 030402. This is a serious misconduct liable to dismissal from service.

According to the Office of the Deputy Comptroller General, they “desecrated” the uniform and should be released from duty. A gentle reminder that Nigeria is built on violating women’s rights and agency! What kind of sexist Public Service Law frames this as “immoral behaviour.” pic.twitter.com/EU3WKqDKpD — Oluwaseun Ayodeji Osowobi (@AyodejiOsowobi) April 20, 2020

“In view of the foregoing, therefore, you are requested to make a representation, if any, within 72hrs on receipt of this letter, why disciplinary action should not be taken against you.”

The letter was signed by Haliru who deputizes for NIS boss Mohammed Babandede.

Babandede just returned from self-isolation after disclosing he had tested positive for COVID-19 on Sunday, March 29, 2020. He is yet to resume work at the office.

A source at the office of the Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola, tells Pulse that the matter will be resolved internally.

“It’s an overreaction from Haliru. Don’t worry, we’d sort it out. We don’t think the ladies did anything untoward. They neither exposed their bodies nor danced seductively,” the source offered.

However, a top ranking immigration officer stated that the disciplinary action against the women is in line with extant laws of the organisation. “We have to instill discipline within the rank and file,” he said.

Source: Pulse