NIS To Limit Job Opportunities To Foreigners – Babandede

June 23, 2021
The Comptroller-General of the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS), Muhammad Babandede, has stated that the service is working on its plan to reduce job opportunities available to foreigners in the country.

According to a report News Agency of Nigeria, the NIS made this known during a courtesy visit to the Emir of Katsina, Abdulmuminu Kabir-Usman, on Tuesday.

He said the large presence of foreign workers in the country has made them “occupy most of the job opportunities available to Nigerians”.

“Therefore, we are going to limit the kind of jobs those foreign nationals can be engaged in. By doing such, Nigerians can get more job opportunities,” he added.

Babandede informed the traditional ruler that he was at the palace to seek blessings as well as seek areas of cooperation to identify foreign nationals who have overstayed in the country.

He added that efforts by the immigration to collaborate with the traditional rulers would ensure serious management of the country’s security.

“Border management strategy cannot be achieved without the involvement of the traditional rulers. They are the ones that can identify any strange persons in their domains,” he said.

“Therefore, Your Highness, I beg for your support to make sure anyone travelling out of the country or coming in must-have travel documents.

“Non-implementation of the ECOWAS protocols is a major challenge we have at our borders. Hence, we are going to make sure that we enforce the protocols.”

The emir expressed willingness to offer support while welcoming the decision to engage the traditional rulers in their effort to address the challenge.

According to him, the traditional rulers, especially the village heads, ward heads, and district heads have vital roles to play in identifying foreign nationals that had stayed for long and those coming into their domains illegally.

The emir noted that engaging would also offer both the traditional rulers and the government ways on how to manage security issues at the community level.

