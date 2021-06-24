NIS Stops 20 Nigerians From Traveling Overseas Over Document Irregularities

June 24, 2021 132

Not less than Twenty Nigerians were denied traveling overseas over what the Nigerian Immigration Service (NIS) deemed poor and unconvincing documentation about their destination.

The intending travellers were held back from travelling last week at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA), Lagos.

Also, a mentally challenged 29-year-old woman, Ms. Motunde Oluwatobi Victoria, was repatriated from Saudi Arabia into the custody of NIS command at the MMIA command.

According to THISDAY, a source close to the command revealed on Wednesday that most of those stopped from leaving the country through the MMIA could not provide tangible reasons for wanting to travel out of the country and could not give details of their travels.

The source disclosed that most of those stopped could not show proof to back their claims while it was discovered that some of them used travel agents to perfect their papers to travel out of the country by all means.

READ ALSO: AMCON Takes Possession Of Oyo State Senator’s Property Over N600m Debt

In another development, the command reunited a mentally challenged female Nigerian, Motunde, with her family members at the airport Wednesday.

It was learnt that that the 29-year-old who had been in Saudi Arabia since 2018 and was working as a housemaid in Saudi Arabia, returned aboard Egypt Air at 1:30 pm on Tuesday with incoherent speech, which prompted the command to search for her family members through the social media and were able to locate her immediate elder sister, Ms. Titilope Deborah Babatunde.

Also, Motunde’s sister, Titilope, commended officials of the NIS at the airport for reuniting her with her sister.

“I am very grateful to the Immigration Service, MMIA Command for reuniting me with my sister. Initially when I received the call, I concluded that it was a scammer at work. What immigration has done has further reinvigorated my belief about Nigeria. It shows that to some extent, we are still secure in Nigeria. If not for the immigration, I will not know that my sister has been brought back to Nigeria. We will still think she was in Saudi Arabia,” she said.