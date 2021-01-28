NIS Spokesperson Narrates Kidnap Experience, Says Was Sold To Herdsmen

January 28, 2021 11

The Public Relations Officer of the Nigerian Immigration Service, Edo State Command, Bridget Esene has narrated how she was abducted at a church a subsequently sold to suspected Fulani herdsmen.

Esene regained her freedom from her abductors Tuesday, noting that she experienced suffering while in the hands of her captors.

In a telephone conversation, she stated that, “The armed men numbering five trailed me to my church at Ikhueniro near Benin City where I was kidnapped.

READ ALSO: Court Admits More Evidence In Naira Marley’s Alleged Fraud Case

“I was forced into their car and driven out of the church premises by my abductors who later sold me to another set of kidnappers, who are suspected herdsmen. I saw hell and l don’t wish my enemy such.”

She said upon sighting the kidnappers, she had attempted to escape but was intercepted at gunpoint by the hoodlums.

Esene stated that the armed men later took her into the forest and some other hardened kidnappers were on the ground to receive her.

She added, “I was later sold to another set of gunmen who then took me deep into the forest.”