NIS Releases Lists Of Unclaimed Passports Across 29 Outlets

A list of names of Nigerians who are yet to claim their passport across 29 collection centres in the country has been released by the Nigerian Immigration Service (NIS).

According to the the NIS, it currently has 43,350 unclaimed passports in its possession as of June 1.

The service noted that Lagos has the highest number of unclaimed passports, accounting for 14,406 across its collection centres in Ikeja, Ikoyi and FESTAC.

Kaduna has 105 uncollected passports, while the federal capital territory (FCT) accounts for 461 passports .

The NIS asked its centres to notify applicants of their ready passports, and urged Nigerians to come forward for collection.

“In furtherance to the ministerial directives to clear up on the backlog of passport applications across issuing centres, the controller general of immigration service, Mohammed Babandede, wishes to inform the public especially passport applicants that the service has made significant progress in the clearance exercise of backlog,” Amos Okpu, NIS spokesman, said in the statement on Monday.

“So far a total number of 230,500 applications have been cleared and the passports produced. Out of this, is a total number of 43,350 are yet to be collected.

“Passport control officers have been directed to continue to send short message notifications for collection to all applicants who indicated functional contact details or numbers in their applications, while efforts have been intensified to clear up the remaining applications and some centres.”

The NIS had, on May 18, suspended new requests for passports until June 8 to enable passport issuing centres to clear the existing backlog of applications.

You can check if your passport is one of the unclaimed ones here.