NIS Dismisses 4 Officers, Demotes 14 Officers Over Corruption

The Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) demoted 14 officers and penalized 22 others for corruption.

In a statement issued Tuesday in Abuja, NIS spokesman Tony Akuneme said four were dismissed and 14 were demoted for various offenses for which they appeared before the Orderly Room Trial Committee of the Service.

He stated that the move is part of efforts to ensure that Nigerians receive optimal service delivery.

Four other personnel were discharged and acquitted, while two were redeployed to other locations, according to Akuneme.

“As part of efforts to rid the Service of bad eggs and in furtherance of the Federal Government’s fight against corruption, the Nigeria Immigration Service has dismissed 4 personnel and demoted 14 for various offences for which they appeared before the Orderly Room Trial Committee of the Service,” he stated.

“Eleven were issued warning letters and one was compulsorily retired. According to the Committee, 11 personnel are still awaiting trial.”

According to him, Immigration Comptroller General Isah Jere Idris has assured the public that there are no sacred cows in the Service and that all offenders will be sanctioned.