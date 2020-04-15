NIS Comptroller-General Mohammed Babandede Tests Negative for COVID-19

Mohammed Babandede, comptroller-general of the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS), has tested negative for COVID-19.

The comptroller-general had tested positive for the disease after he returned from the United Kingdom on March 22. He went into self-isolation afterwards.

In a tweet on Tuesday, Babandede said he has tested negative twice for COVID-19.

“I just receive my 2nd Negative report on COVID-19, I will like to thank all of you for your supplications,” he said.

“This victory is from God, we thank Him for giving me the opportunity to have the experience which is more than my education and public service.”

On Tuesday, the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) confirmed the number of cases in the country as 373 — across 19 states and the federal capital territory (FCT).