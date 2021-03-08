fbpx
Nirsal Microfinance: Application Portal Reopens

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

Biz OpportunityNEWS

Nirsal Microfinance: Application Portal Reopens

March 8, 20210116
NIRSAL Microfinance Loan Application, How To Apply

The portal for applications for the COVID-19 Targeted Credit Facility Loan has been reopened by Nirsal Microfinance Bank.

This development was disclosed on the bank’s Facebook page Monday, urging interested applicants to apply for the loan.

The loan initiative was launched by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) through Nirsal Microfinance Bank, in partnership with the Bankers Committee, and other major stakeholders.

As part of the various schemes established by the CBN to mitigate the effects of the pandemic on Micro, Small, and Medium Businesses (MSMEs).

READ ALSO: How N-power Volunteers Can Apply For NYIF Loan

The apex bank allocated the sum of N50 billion to MSMEs as a stimulus package, and the disbursement of the loan to each business hinges on their financial output.

Through the loan scheme, businesses are entitled to a maximum of N25 million.

Other beneficiaries of the loan facility are households, and they can access loan of up to N3 million.

About Author

Nirsal Microfinance: Application Portal Reopens
Kindness Udoh
Kindness Udoh is a writer and media enthusiast with vast experience in journalism, copywriting, and features across beats. He also has professional certifications in creative writing. You can reach him via [email protected]

Related Articles

October 14, 2014151

“Amaju Under Pressure To Retain Keshi Despite Abysmal Performance” – NFF Source

As Nigerians still lick their wounds from the 0-1 loss to sudan in the crucial AFCON qualifier series,Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) officials have blamed high level interference for their inabilit
Read More
December 24, 2013052

Nokia Launches Christmas Promo For High End Customers

Nokia has announced partnership with telecommunication service provider, Etisalat on a promo for its high end customers which would see five lucky winners win a trip to Ferrari World in Abu Dhabi. The
Read More
May 29, 2014060

Etisalat Subscribers’ Base Hit 19.3m

United Arab Emirate-owned telecommunications firm, Etisalat, has said it has grown its subscriber base in Nigeria from 16million to 19.3million. Acting Chief Executive Officer and Chief Commercial Off
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.